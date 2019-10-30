Stand By Me – Hymn

Words and Music: Charles Tindley

When the storms of life are raging,

Stand by me (stand by me);

When the storms of life are raging,

Stand by me (stand by me);

When the world is tossing me

Like a ship upon the sea

Thou Who rulest wind and water,

Stand by me (stand by me).

In the midst of tribulation,

Stand by me (stand by me);

In the midst of tribulation,

Stand by me (stand by me);

When the hosts of hell assail,

And my strength begins to fail,

Thou Who never lost a battle,

Stand by me (stand by me).

In the midst of faults and failures,

Stand by me (stand by me);

In the midst of faults and failures,

Stand by me (stand by me);

When I do the best I can,

And my friends misunderstand,

Thou Who knowest all about me,

Stand by me (stand by me).

In the midst of persecution,

Stand by me (stand by me);

In the midst of persecution,

Stand by me (stand by me);

When my foes in battle array

Undertake to stop my way,

Thou Who saved Paul and Silas,

Stand by me (stand by me).

When I’m growing old and feeble,

Stand by me (stand by me);

When I’m growing old and feeble,

Stand by me (stand by me);

When my life becomes a burden,

And I’m nearing chilly Jordan,

O Thou ‘Lily of the Valley,’

Stand by me (stand by me).