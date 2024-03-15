Christian Biology Professor Fired Over Statement on Sex Wins In Court, Gets Reinstated

A professor who was fired has been reinstated to his position more than a year after being terminated.

A Texas college professor who was terminated from his position after university leaders reportedly found his teachings too “religious” has been reinstated after a year-long legal battle. The decision comes after he defended his religious liberty and filed a charge of discrimination against St. Philip’s College in Texas, US and the Alamo Community College District (ACCD) with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Dr. Johnson Varkey, a biology professor, and his attorneys at First Liberty Institute recently announced Varkey had won his adjunct professorial job back at St. Philip’s College in San Antonio, Texas, after being fired in 2023 “for teaching standard principles about human biology and reproduction.”

The announcement comes after a “favorable settlement” was reached with the Alamo Community College District; the school system voluntarily reinstated Varkey.

“I was so excited,” the professor told CBN News after the announcement. “And thank the Lord for that outcome.”

Varkey said he’s grateful to First Liberty and to the Lord for helping him get back his position.

“I am excited to go back and teach,” he said.

Professor Varkey, an adjunct professor with 22 years of experience, was illegally terminated in January last year for teaching the scientific understanding that X and Y chromosomes determine sex. Several members of Congress weighed in after the lawsuit was filed and called for Varkey to be reinstated, according to Hindustan Times.

Varkey consistently taught the same facts about the human reproductive system without any problems. But that changed last year, when he received a notice of dismissal.

“I was surprised and I was shocked, because, you know, never expected for such a letter from, or such an email from, the school because I’ve been teaching that for that school for the last 20 years and without any complaints,” he said.

Varkey believes his lessons on human biology and sex being determined by chromosomes X and Y sparked complaints leading to his dismissal, Faithwire reports.

“On the 12th of January [of 2023], I received an email from the vice president of the department of the school that they are doing an ethic violation investigation on me, so I responded to his email and asked him, ‘What are the complaints?’” Varkey said. “So, what he said was the human resources will contact me.”

“When I got the letter of termination, what the VP mentioned was that some of the complaints were offensive to the homosexuals and transgender,” he said. “So, I presume … that, very possibly, it is based on a human reproductive system, which I taught, which was in November [2022].”

