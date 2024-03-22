Fox News Host Leads Viewers In Prayer on Live National TV (Video)

In a new development he called “a transition for transitions”, Fox News host Pete Hegseth, over the weekend, asked “Fox & Friends” viewers — and his cohosts — to bow their heads in prayer for a Bible-app-sponsored segment.

Before turning to prayer, Hegseth said, “You know what, this is a transition for transitions if you’ve ever had one,” as his cohost Rachel Campos-Duffy interjected, saying it’s “so ‘Fox & Friends’” to pray on live television. He replied, “This is very ‘Fox & Friends,’ so ready your heart.”

“It’s the fifth Sunday of lent, and our prayer series continues with the reading of prayer from the Hallow app,” said Hegseth, noting the network’s partnership with the Catholic prayer app. “We all need it; let’s do it this morning. Close your eyes. If you would, bow your head.”

At this point, Hegseth began to read a prayer displayed on-screen for viewers.

“Jesus, today we begin the holy period of passion tide,” Hegseth prayed. “In these last 2 weeks of Lent, help us understand the mystery of Your sacrifice and surrender, make us keenly aware of Your love for us. We ask that You make Yourself known to us, help us to feel the grace of Your presence.”

He went on to thank Jesus for the “selfless love You showed on the cross.”

“Amen,” said Campos-Duffy.

Watch Hegseth’s prayer in the video below: