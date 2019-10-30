Spirit Of God Like A Fire Is Burning, The – Hymn

Author: William W.Phelps

The Spirit of God like a fire is burning!

The latter-day glory begins to come forth;

The visions and blessings of old are

returning,

And angels are coming to visit the earth.

Refrain:

We’ll sing and we’ll shout with the armies of

heaven,

Hosanna, hosanna to God and the Lamb!

Let glory to them in the highest be given,

Henceforth and forever, Amen and amen!

The Lord is extending the Saints’

understanding,

Restoring their judges and all as at first.

The knowledge and power of God are

expanding;

The veil o’er the earth is beginning to burst.

We’ll call in our solemn assemblies in

spirit,

To spread forth the kingdom of heaven

abroad,

That we through our faith may begin to

inherit

The visions and blessings and glories of

God.

How blessed the day when the lamb and

the lion

Shall lie down together without any ire,

And Ephraim be crowned with his blessing

in Zion,

As Jesus descends with his chariot of fire!