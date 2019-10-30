Spirit Divine, Attend Our Prayers – Hymn

Author: Andrew Reed

Spirit divine, attend our prayers,
And make this house Thy home;
Descend with all Thy gracious powers,
Oh, come, great Spirit, come!

Come as the light; to us reveal
Our emptiness and woe:
And lead us in those paths of life
Where all the righteous go.

Come as the fire, and purge our hearts
Like sacrificial flame;
Let our whole soul an offering be
To our Redeemer’s Name.

Come as the dove, and spread Thy wings,
The wings of peaceful love;
And let Thy Church on earth become
Blest as Thy Church above.

Spirit divine, attend our prayers;
Make a lost world Thy home;
Descend with all Thy gracious powers,
Oh, come, great Spirit, come!

