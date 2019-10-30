Spirit Divine, Attend Our Prayers – Hymn

Author: Andrew Reed

Spirit divine, attend our prayers,

And make this house Thy home;

Descend with all Thy gracious powers,

Oh, come, great Spirit, come!

Come as the light; to us reveal

Our emptiness and woe:

And lead us in those paths of life

Where all the righteous go.

Come as the fire, and purge our hearts

Like sacrificial flame;

Let our whole soul an offering be

To our Redeemer’s Name.

Come as the dove, and spread Thy wings,

The wings of peaceful love;

And let Thy Church on earth become

Blest as Thy Church above.

Spirit divine, attend our prayers;

Make a lost world Thy home;

Descend with all Thy gracious powers,

Oh, come, great Spirit, come!