Speak To Me Only Of Jesus – Hymn

Speak to me only of Jesus,

Tell of the cross that He wore,

Tell of the shame and the sorrow,

Tell of the burden He bore.

Refrain:

Speak to me only of Jesus,

Dying on Calvary’s tree,

Speak to me only of Jesus,

His name is so precious to me.

Speak to me only of Jesus,

Tell of His grace day by day,

Tell how the blood of atonement

Washes my guilt all away.

Speak to me only of Jesus,

Tell of His wonderful love,

Tell how He came as a Savior,

Down from the glory above.

Speak to me only of Jesus,

Tell of His mercy so free,

Tell how, when lost in the darkness,

Jesus came seeking for me.