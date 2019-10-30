Speak, Savior, Speak – Hymn

Let me hear Thy voice now speaking,

Let me hear and I’ll obey;

While before Thy cross I’m seeking,

Oh, chase my fears away.

Oh, let the light now falling

Reveal my every need,

Now hear me while I’m calling,

Oh, speak, and I will heed!

Refrain:

Speak, Savior, speak-

Obey Thee I will ever;

Now at Thy cross I seek

From all that’s wrong to sever.

Let me hear and I will follow,

Though the path be strewed with thorns;

It is joy to share Thy sorrow,

Thou makest calm the storm.

Now my heart Thy temple making,

In Thy fullness dwell with me;

Every evil way forsaking,

Thine only I will be.

Let the blood of Christ forever

Flood and cleanse my heart within,

That to grieve Thee I may never

More stain my soul with sin.

Farewell to worldly pleasure,

Farewell to self and pride;

How wondrous is my treasure

With Jesus at my side!