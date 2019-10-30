Sowing Seeds Of Love – Hymn

Are you sowing seeds of kindness, peace, and love?

Does your labor for Jesus ever prove

You’ve converted some soul from the tempter’s control,

That will shine in His kingdom above?

Refrain:

Are you sowing, are you sowing

Precious seeds for the Master today?

Are you sowing the truth in the hearts of the youth,

And wherever you can by the way?

Do you value souls immortal as you should?

Do you never grow weary doing good?

Does your light ever shine? Are you spending your time

As in heaven you’ll wish that you had?

In the presence of the Master can you say

That you’re doing your duty day by day?

Do you give of your means? Do you sow by all streams?

Sowing seeds in all hearts by the way?