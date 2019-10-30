Someday He’ll Make It Plain – Hymn

I do not know why oft ’round me

My hopes all shattered seem to be;

God’s perfect plan I cannot see,

But someday I’ll understand.

Refrain:

Someday He’ll make it plain to me,

Someday when I His face shall see;

Someday from tears I shall be free,

For someday I shall understand.

I cannot tell the depth of love,

Which moves the Father’s heart above;

My faith to test, my love to prove,

But someday I’ll understand.

Though trials come through passing days,

My life will still be filled with praise;

For God will lead through darkened ways,

But someday I’ll understand.