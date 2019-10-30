Somebody Loves Me – Hymn

I’m in love with my Savior and He’s in love with me,
He is with me from day to day, what a friend is He,
Watches over me while I sleep, hears me when I pray,
I’m as happy as I can be, and I now can say:
Refrain:
Somebody loves me, answers my prayers,
I love Somebody, I know He cares;
Somebody tells me not to repine,
That Somebody is Jesus, and I know He’s mine.
You’ll be happy if you will let Jesus have His way,
He has work for us all to do every passing day;
Feed the hungry and cheer the sad, for the sinner pray;
You’ll have joy that you never had, and you then can say:
Then at last when our work is done, He will call us home
To a mansion He has prepared, nevermore to roam;
We’ll sit down by the riverside, cares all passed away,
And with never a pain to bear, what a happy day.