Some Sweet Day – Hymn

Author: Arthur W. French
We shall reach the river side
Some sweet day, some sweet day;
We shall cross the stormy tide
Some sweet day, some sweet day;
We shall press the sands of gold,
While before our eyes unfold
Heaven’s splendors, yet untold,
Some sweet day, some sweet day.
We shall pass inside the gate,
Some sweet day, some sweet day;
Peace and plenty for us wait
Some sweet day, some sweet day;
We shall hear the wondrous strain,
Glory to the Lamb that’s slain,
Christ was dead, but lives again,
Some sweet day, some sweet day.
We shall meet our loved and own
Some sweet day, some sweet day;
Gath’ring round the great white throne
Some sweet day, some sweet day;
By the tree of life so fair,
Joy and rapture everywhere,
O the bliss of over there!
Some sweet day, some sweet day.