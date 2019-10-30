Some Day The Silver Cord Will Break – Hymn

Author: Fanny Jane Crosby

Some day the silver cord will break,

And I no more as now shall sing;

But, O the joy when I shall wake

Within the presence of the King!

Refrain:

And I shall see Him face to face,

And tell the story, saved by grace:

And I shall see Him face to face,

And tell the story, saved by grace.

Some day my earthly house will fall,

I cannot tell how soon ’twill be,

But this I know—my All in all

Has now a place with Him for me.

Or some day when my Lord will come,

And called to meet Him I’ll be blest,

He then will say to me, ‘Well done,’

And I shall enter into rest.

Some day, till then I’ll watch and wait,

My lamp all trimmed and burning bright,

That when my Savior I will greet,

My faith will then be changed to sight.