Sinners, Turn Why Will You Die? – Hymn

Author: Charles Westley

Sinners, turn: why will you die?

God, your Maker, asks you why.

God, who did your being give,

Made you Himself, that you might live;

He the fatal cause demands,

asks the work of His own hands.

Why, you thankless creatures, why

Will you cross His love, and die?

Sinners, turn: why will you die?

God, your Savior, asks you why.

God, who did your souls retrieve,

Died himself, that you might live.

Will you let Him die in vain?

Crucify your Lord again?

Why, you ransomed sinners, why

Will you slight His grace and die?

Sinners, turn: why will you die?

God, the Spirit, asks you why;

He, who all your lives hath strove,

wooed you to embrace his love.

Will you not his grace receive?

Will you still refuse to live?

Why, you long-sought sinners, why,

Will you grieve your God, and die?

You, on whom He favors showers,

You, possessed of nobler powers,

You, of reason’s powers possessed,

You, with will and memory blest,

You, with finer sense endued,

Creatures capable of God;

Noblest of His creatures, why

Why will you forever die?

You, whom He ordained to be

Transcripts of the Trinity,

You, whom He in life doth hold,

You for whom Himself was sold,

You, on whom He still doth wait,

Whom He would again create;

Made by Him, and purchased, why,

Why will you forever die?

You, who own His record true,

You, his chosen people, you,

You, who call the Savior Lord,

You, who read his written Word,

You, who see the gospel light,

Claim a crown in Jesu’s right;

Why will you, ye Christians, why

Will the house of Israel die?

Turn, He cries, ye sinners turn;

By His life your God hath sworn;

He would have you turn and live,

He would all the world receive;

He hath brought to all the race

Full salvation by his grace;

He hath not one soul passed by;

Why will you resolve to die?

Can ye doubt, if God is love,

If to all his mercies move?

Will ye not his word receive?

Will ye not his oath believe?

See, the suffering God appears!

Jesus weeps! Believe his tears!

Mingled with his blood they cry,

Why will you resolve to die?