Sinners Jesus Will Receive; Sound This Word Of Grace To All – Hymn

Author: E. Neumeister

Sinners Jesus will receive;

Sound this word of grace to all

Who the heavenly pathway leave,

All who linger, all who fall.

Sing it o’er and o’er again;

Christ receiveth sinful men;

Make the message clear and plain:

Christ receiveth sinful men.

Come, and He will give you rest;

Trust Him for His word is plain;

He will take the sinfulest;

Christ receiveth sinful men.

Now my heart condemns me not,

Pure before the law I stand;

He who cleansed me from all spot,

Satisfied its last demand.

Christ receiveth sinful men,

Even me with all my sin;

Purged from every spot and stain,

Glory I shall enter in.