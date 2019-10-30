Sing With Tuneful Lay – Hymn

Sing with tuneful lay,
Jesus is the Way
To the golden strand
Of the happy land;
I can never stray
From that pleasant way,
While I faithful stand,
Holding to His hand.
Refrain:
Hallelujah! Hallelujah!
I am in the way;
Hallelujah! Hallelujah!
Jesus saves today!
In the days of youth,
Jesus is my Truth!
Foll’wing by His side,
He shall be my Guide;
By the waters sheen,
Into pastures green,
Manna unforeseen,
Daily He’ll provide.
In the shades of night,
He will be my Light,
He will vigil keep
O’er me while asleep;
Then when ‘peeps of day’
Round my pillows play,
Ever will I pray
Truth to Light my Way.