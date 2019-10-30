Sing With Tuneful Lay – Hymn

Sing with tuneful lay,

Jesus is the Way

To the golden strand

Of the happy land;

I can never stray

From that pleasant way,

While I faithful stand,

Holding to His hand.

Refrain:

Hallelujah! Hallelujah!

I am in the way;

Hallelujah! Hallelujah!

Jesus saves today!

In the days of youth,

Jesus is my Truth!

Foll’wing by His side,

He shall be my Guide;

By the waters sheen,

Into pastures green,

Manna unforeseen,

Daily He’ll provide.

In the shades of night,

He will be my Light,

He will vigil keep

O’er me while asleep;

Then when ‘peeps of day’

Round my pillows play,

Ever will I pray

Truth to Light my Way.