Since I Am Sanctified – Hymn

The Comforter abides within,
Since I am sanctified;
He cleanseth all my heart from sin,
Since I am sanctified.
The blood by faith now reaches me,
In soul and body I am free,
And now I’ve constant victory,
Since I am sanctified.
The Comforter is all I need,
Since I am sanctified;
I’ve nothing but His grace to plead,
Since I am sanctified.
He guides me in the truth and right,
He helps me conquer in the fight,
His service is my heart’s delight,
Since I am sanctified.
The Comforter is life and peace,
Since I am sanctified;
His grace and glory do increase,
Since I am sanctified.
My heart with rapture overflows,
My life on earth much sweeter grows,
And in me dwells no hind’ring foes,
Since I am sanctified.
The Comforter is life complete,
Since I am sanctified;
In His rich favor I’m replete,
Since I am sanctified.
I’m never lonely, tired with care,
For He, a present help, is there,
And all my burdens He doth bear,
Since I am sanctified.