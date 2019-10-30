Since I Am Sanctified – Hymn

The Comforter abides within,

Since I am sanctified;

He cleanseth all my heart from sin,

Since I am sanctified.

The blood by faith now reaches me,

In soul and body I am free,

And now I’ve constant victory,

Since I am sanctified.

The Comforter is all I need,

Since I am sanctified;

I’ve nothing but His grace to plead,

Since I am sanctified.

He guides me in the truth and right,

He helps me conquer in the fight,

His service is my heart’s delight,

Since I am sanctified.

The Comforter is life and peace,

Since I am sanctified;

His grace and glory do increase,

Since I am sanctified.

My heart with rapture overflows,

My life on earth much sweeter grows,

And in me dwells no hind’ring foes,

Since I am sanctified.

The Comforter is life complete,

Since I am sanctified;

In His rich favor I’m replete,

Since I am sanctified.

I’m never lonely, tired with care,

For He, a present help, is there,

And all my burdens He doth bear,

Since I am sanctified.