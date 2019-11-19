Gospel Singer Sinach Welcomes First Baby 5 Years After Marriage

Nigerian Gospel music legend, Osinachi Joseph Kalu, popularly known as Sinach is now a mother.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, senior pastor of Christ Embassy happily broke the glad tidings during the just concluded Love International Music and Arts Awards (LIMA), which held in Lagos at the Loveworld Convocation Arena.

At the event, Sinach went home with the 100,000 US Dollars prize, for the Song of the Year Award 2019 “There’s An Overflow”.

Sinach

Pastor Chris while giving her the award and breaking the good News said:

“Thank you for that song, we are all excited with what the Lord has done in your life, of course in the life of many others standing with you here we just love you. And I told them, you just had a baby! so everybody got excited…”

Sinach who has been a huge blessing to many globally with over 1 million subscribers on her Youtube channel, the only female gospel artiste from Nigeria and Africa at large to hit that landmark is worth celebrating.

Sinach posted on her Facebook page:

Ohhh what a night!! Thank you my Pastor and Loveworld !! Incredible a talents and every LIMA award winner !! What a year !!! Thank you Jesus! OmemmaI bless you! Thank you to my Precious husband and family and our team who has been working so closely with me!! We love you !

