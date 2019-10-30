Silently – Hymn

Silently, silently

Sleep the peaceful dead;

Mournfully, sighingly,

Tears o’er them are shed.

Though the dust to dust returneth

Yet their spirits now have gone

To the God of love, who giveth;

And their works do follow on.

Refrain:

Silently to rest we lay them,

Empty is their house of clay;

Unto God the soul returneth,

Silently to pass away.

Silently, silently

They are laid to rest,

Free from care, over there,

Dwelling with the blest.

They shall bear no more life’s burdens,

Sickness, sorrow, death, or pain;

In that spirit-land they’re waiting,

Where with Christ their souls shall reign.

Silently, silently

Crossing o’er the tide,

Hopefully, peacefully,

Gone where saints abide.

Cease thy sorrow and thy weeping;

Brush away the falling tears:

They’re not in the cold grave sleeping,

But they live in endless years.

Silently, silently

We await His call,

When we’ll rise to the skies,

Victors over all.

In sweet paradise we’ll meet them,

On the morn when Christ shall come

To awaken every nation,

And to take the ransomed home.