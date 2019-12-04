Watch And Download All Shiloh 2019 Videos

Shiloh which is an annual gathering of Christian faithfuls of the Living Faith Church Worldwide (A.K.A) Winners Chapel, at the church’s international headquarters in Canaan land, Ota, is a mandate from the book of Joshua 18:1

Every year in December, the Living Faith Church hosts a global event called Shiloh. The church says the mandate for this event is drawn from the Bible books of Joshua 18:1 and 1Samuel 1:3. The event is held mostly in the first week of December.

Shiloh 2019 is scheduled to hold from Tuesday, December 3 to Sunday, December 8, 2019, at the Living Faith Church headquarters, (Winners’ Chapel International, Inc Faith Tabernacle, Canaanland Ota, Ogun State).

Shiloh 2019 Theme is “Breaking Limits”

You can watch and download all Shiloh 2019 messages, Shiloh 2019 testimonies, Shiloh 2019 choir ministrations, encounter nights, youth alive forum, and every other event which took place at Shiloh 2019, from the links below:

►►Shiloh 2019 Day 1 Opening Session (Video)

►►Shiloh 2019 Day 2 Morning Session – Hour of Prayer (Video)

