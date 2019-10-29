Shall We Gather At The River – Hymn

Author: Robert Lowry

Shall we gather at the river,

Where bright angel feet have trod,

With its crystal tide forever

Flowing by the throne of God?

Refrain:

Yes, we’ll gather at the river,

The beautiful, the beautiful river;

Gather with the saints at the river

That flows by the throne of God.

On the margin of the river,

Washing up its silver spray,

We will talk and worship ever,

All the happy golden day.

Ere we reach the shining river,

Lay we every burden down;

Grace our spirits will deliver,

And provide a robe and crown.

At the smiling of the river,

Mirror of the Savior’s face,

Saints, whom death will never sever,

Lift their songs of saving grace.

Soon we’ll reach the silver river,

Soon our pilgrimage will cease;

Soon our happy hearts will quiver

With the melody of peace.