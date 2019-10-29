Send The Power Down – Hymn

As we gather here in Thy presence, Lord,

On consecrated, holy ground,

That we all may bear witness now for Thee,

O Father, send the power down.

Refrain:

Oh, send the power down,

From heaven send it down,

In our hearts today send it down;

Give never failing grace,

Each task to bravely face,

O Father, send the power down.

Purify each heart with refining fire,

Let perfect love in us abound,

With all dross removed and each vain desire;

O Father, send the power down.

By Thy pow’r divine touch the hearts of men,

Oh, may they hear the joyful sound,

And be cleansed from sin by Thy blood divine;

O Father, send the power down.