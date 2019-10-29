Send The Power Down – Hymn

As we gather here in Thy presence, Lord,
On consecrated, holy ground,
That we all may bear witness now for Thee,
O Father, send the power down.
Refrain:
Oh, send the power down,
From heaven send it down,
In our hearts today send it down;
Give never failing grace,
Each task to bravely face,
O Father, send the power down.
Purify each heart with refining fire,
Let perfect love in us abound,
With all dross removed and each vain desire;
O Father, send the power down.
By Thy pow’r divine touch the hearts of men,
Oh, may they hear the joyful sound,
And be cleansed from sin by Thy blood divine;
O Father, send the power down.