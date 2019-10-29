Send The Fire – Hymn

Author: William Booth

Thou Christ of burning, cleansing flame,

Send the fire, send the fire, send the fire!

Thy blood-bought gift today we claim,

Send the fire, send the fire, send the fire!

Look down and see this waiting host,

Give us the promised Holy Ghost;

We want another Pentecost,

Send the fire, send the fire, send the fire!

God of Elijah, hear our cry:

Send the fire, send the fire, send the fire!

To make us fit to live or die,

Send the fire, send the fire, send the fire!

To burn up every trace of sin,

To bring the light and glory in,

The revolution now begin,

Send the fire, send the fire, send the fire!

’Tis fire we want, for fire we plead,

Send the fire, send the fire, send the fire!

The fire will meet our every need,

Send the fire, send the fire, send the fire!

For strength to ever do the right,

For grace to conquer in the fight,

For pow’r to walk the world in white,

Send the fire, send the fire, send the fire!

To make our weak hearts strong and brave,

Send the fire, send the fire, send the fire!

To live a dying world to save,

Send the fire, send the fire, send the fire!

Oh, see us on Thy altar lay

Our lives, our all, this very day;

To crown the off’ring now we pray,

Send the fire, send the fire, send the fire!