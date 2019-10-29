Seeking The Lost – Hymn

Author: W.A. Ogden

Seeking the lost yes, kindly entreating

Wanders on the mountain astray;

“Come unto Me,” His message repeating,

Words of the Master speaking today

Refrain:

Going afar upon the mountain,

Bringing the wandrer back again,

Into the fold of my Redeemer,

Jesus the Lamb for sinners slain.

Seeking the lost and pointing to Jesus

Souls that are weak and hearts that are sore,

Leading them forth in ways of salvation,

Showing the path to life evermore.

Thus I would go on missions of mercy,

Following Christ from day unto day,

Cheering the faint and raising the fallen,

Pointing the lost to Jesus, the Way.