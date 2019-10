Tenderly the Shepherd,

O’er the mountains cold,

Goes to bring the lost one

Back to the fold.

Refrain:

Seeking to save, seeking to save,

Lost one, ’tis Jesus, seeking to save;

Seeking to save, seeking to save,

Lost one, ’tis Jesus, seeking to save.

Patiently the owner

Seeks with earnest care,

In the dust and darkness,

Her treasure rare.

Lovingly the Father

Sends the news around,

He once dead now liveth,

Once lost is found.