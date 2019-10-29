Scatter Seeds Of Kindness – Hymn

May Riley Smith

Let us gather up the sunbeams

Lying all around our path;

Let us keep the wheat and roses,

Casting out the thorns and chaff;

Let us find our sweetest comfort

In the blessings of today,

With a patient hand removing

All the briars from the way.

Refrain:

Then scatter seeds of kindness,

Then scatter seeds of kindness,

Then scatter seeds of kindness

For our reaping by-and-by.

Strange, we never prize the music

Till the sweet-voiced bird has flown!

Strange, that we should slight the violets

Till the lovely flowers are gone!

Strange, that summer skies and sunshine

Never seem one half so fair,

As when winter’s snowy pinions

Shake the white down in the air. [Refrain]

If we knew the baby fingers,

Pressed against the window pane,

Would be cold and stiff to-morrow”

Never trouble us again”

Would the bright eyes of our darling

Catch the frown upon our brow!

Would the print of rosy fingers

Vex us then as they do now? [Refrain]

Ah! those little ice-cold fingers,

How they point our memories back

To the hasty words and actions

Strewn along our backward track!

How those little hands remind us,

As in snowy grace they lie,

Not to scatter thorns”but roses”

For our reaping by and by!