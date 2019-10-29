Saviour Blessed Saviour – Hymn

Saviour, blessed Saviour,

Listen while we sing,

Hearts and voices raising

Praises to our King.

All we have we offer;

All we hope to be,

Body, soul, and spirit,

All we yield to thee.

Nearer, ever nearer,

Christ, we draw to thee,

Deep in adoration

Bending low the knee:

Thou for our redemption

Cam’st on earth to die:

Thou, that we might follow,

Hast gone up on high.

Great, and ever greater,

Are thy mercies here;

True and everlasting

Are the glories there,

Where no pain or sorrow,

Toil or care, is known,

Where the angel legions

Circle round thy throne.

Clearer still, and clearer,

Dawns the light from heaven,

In our sadness bringing

News of sins forgiven;

Life has lost its shadows;

Pure the light within

Thou hast shed thy radiance

On a world of sin.

Brighter still, and brighter,

Glows the western sun,

Shedding all its gladness

O’er our work that’s done;

Time will soon be over,

Toil and sorrow past,

May we, blessed Saviour,

Find a rest at last!

Onward, ever onward

Journeying o’er the road

Worn by saints before us,

Journeying on to God!

Leaving all behind us,

May we hasten on

Backward never looking

Till the prize is won.

Bliss, all bliss excelling,

When the ransomed soul,

Earthly toils forgetting,

Finds its promised goal;

Where in joys unheard of

Saints with angels song,

Never weary raising

Praises to their King.