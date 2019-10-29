Saviour Blessed Saviour – Hymn

Saviour, blessed Saviour,
Listen while we sing,
Hearts and voices raising
Praises to our King.
All we have we offer;
All we hope to be,
Body, soul, and spirit,
All we yield to thee.
Nearer, ever nearer,
Christ, we draw to thee,
Deep in adoration
Bending low the knee:
Thou for our redemption
Cam’st on earth to die:
Thou, that we might follow,
Hast gone up on high.
Great, and ever greater,
Are thy mercies here;
True and everlasting
Are the glories there,
Where no pain or sorrow,
Toil or care, is known,
Where the angel legions
Circle round thy throne.
Clearer still, and clearer,
Dawns the light from heaven,
In our sadness bringing
News of sins forgiven;
Life has lost its shadows;
Pure the light within
Thou hast shed thy radiance
On a world of sin.
Brighter still, and brighter,
Glows the western sun,
Shedding all its gladness
O’er our work that’s done;
Time will soon be over,
Toil and sorrow past,
May we, blessed Saviour,
Find a rest at last!
Onward, ever onward
Journeying o’er the road
Worn by saints before us,
Journeying on to God!
Leaving all behind us,
May we hasten on
Backward never looking
Till the prize is won.
Bliss, all bliss excelling,
When the ransomed soul,
Earthly toils forgetting,
Finds its promised goal;
Where in joys unheard of
Saints with angels song,
Never weary raising
Praises to their King.