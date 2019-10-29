Savior More Than Life To Me – Hymn

Author: Fanny Crosby

Savior, more than life to me,

I am clinging, clinging, close to Thee,

Let Thy precious blood applied,

Keep me ever, ever near Thy side.

Refrain:

Everyday, every hour, let me feel Thy cleansing power,

Let Thy tender love to me,

Bind me closer, closer

Lord to Thee.

Through this changing world below,

Lead me gently, gently, as I go,

Trusting Thee, I cannot stray,

I can never, never lose my way.

Let me love Thee more and more,

Till this fleeting, fleeting life is o’er,

Till my soul is lost in love,

In a brighter world above