Savior, Guide Me – Hymn

Savior, guide my little feet

In the path which Thou has trod;

Ever keep me all complete

In the living church of God.

Refrain:

Savior, guide Thy little child,

Guide me where Thy blessings fall;

While sin’s tempest rages wild,

Help me trust in Thee for all.

Savior, guide my little hands

All the day to deeds of love;

If not many as the sands,

May I gain one star above.

Savior, guide my little tongue

Words of kindness e’er to frame,

And to tell both old and young

Thou forever art the same.

Savior, guide my little eyes

Holy things alone to see,

Till our happy spirits rise

Evermore to dwell with Thee.

Savior, keep my little heart

Pure as heaven, white as snow;

Help me choose the better part,

While I travel here below.