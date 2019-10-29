Saved To The Uttermost – Hymn

Words and Music: William Kirkpatrick, .

Saved to the uttermost: I am the Lord’s;

Jesus my Savior salvation affords;

Gives me His Spirit, a witness within,

Whispering of pardon, and saving from sin.

Refrain:

Saved, saved, saved to the uttermost;

Saved, saved by power divine;

Saved, saved, saved to the uttermost:

Jesus the Savior is mine!

Saved to the uttermost: Jesus is near;

Keeping me safely, He casteth out fear;

Trusting His promises, now I am blest;

Leaning upon Him, how sweet is my rest.

Saved to the uttermost: this I can say,

Once all was darkness, but now it is day;

Beautiful visions of glory I see,

Jesus in brightness revealed unto me.

Saved to the uttermost; cheerfully sing

Loud halleluiahs to Jesus my King;

Ransomed and pardoned, redeemed by His blood,

Cleansed from unrighteousness; glory to God!