Saved To The Uttermost – Hymn

Words and Music: William Kirkpatrick, .
Saved to the uttermost: I am the Lord’s;
Jesus my Savior salvation affords;
Gives me His Spirit, a witness within,
Whispering of pardon, and saving from sin.
Refrain:
Saved, saved, saved to the uttermost;
Saved, saved by power divine;
Saved, saved, saved to the uttermost:
Jesus the Savior is mine!
Saved to the uttermost: Jesus is near;
Keeping me safely, He casteth out fear;
Trusting His promises, now I am blest;
Leaning upon Him, how sweet is my rest.
Saved to the uttermost: this I can say,
Once all was darkness, but now it is day;
Beautiful visions of glory I see,
Jesus in brightness revealed unto me.
Saved to the uttermost; cheerfully sing
Loud halleluiahs to Jesus my King;
Ransomed and pardoned, redeemed by His blood,
Cleansed from unrighteousness; glory to God!