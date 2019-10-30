Room At The Cross For You – Hymn

Author: Ira F. Stanphill

The cross upon which Jesus died,

Is a shelter in which we can hide;

And its grace so free is sufficient for me,

And deep is its fountain as wide as the sea

There’s room at the cross for you,

There’s room at the cross for you,

Tho millions have come, There’s still room for one

Yes, there’s room at the cross for you.

Tho millions have found Him a friend,

And have turned from the sins they have sinned,

The Savior still waits to open the gates

And welcomes a sinner before it’s too late.

The hand of my Savior is strong,

And the love of my Savior is long;

Through sunshine or rain, through loss or in gain,

The blood flows from Calvary to cleanse every stain.