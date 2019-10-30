Rise, My Soul! Behold ’tis Jesus – Hymn

Author: J Denham Smith

Rise, my soul! behold ’tis Jesus,

Jesus fills thy wondering eyes;

See Him now in glory seated,

Where thy sins no more can rise.

There in righteousness transcendent,

Lo! He doth in heaven appear,

And the blood of His atonement

Is thy title to be there.

All thy sins were laid upon Him,

Jesus bore them on the tree;

God, who knew them, laid them on Him,

And, believing, thou art free.

God now brings thee to His dwelling,

Spreads for thee His feast divine,

Bids thee welcome, ever telling,

What a portion there is thine.

In that Circle of God’s favour,

Circle of the Father’s love!

All is rest, and rest for ever

All is perfectness above!

Blessed, glorious word, “for ever”!

Yea, “for ever” is the word;

Nothing can the ransomed sever,

Nought divide them from the Lord.