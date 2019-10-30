Rise, Glorious Conqueror – Hymn

Author: Matthew Bridges
Rise, glorious Conqu’ror, rise,
Into Thy native skies;
Assume Thy right;
And where in many a fold
The clouds are backward rolled
Pass through those gates of gold,
And reign in light!
Victor o’er death and hell!
Cherubic legions swell
Thy radiant train;
Praises all heav’n inspire;
Each angel sweeps his lyre,
And waves his wings of fire—
Thou Lamb once slain!
Enter, incarnate God!
No feet but Thine have trod
The serpent down:
Blow the full trumpets, blow!
Wider your portals throw!
Savior triumphant, go
And take Thy crown!
Lion of Judah, hail!
And let Thy Name prevail
From age to age;
Lord of the rolling years,
Claim for Thine own the spheres,
For Thou hast bought with tears
Thy heritage!
And then was heard afar
Star answering to star—
“Lo! these have come
Foll’wers of Him who gave
His life their lives to save;
And now their palms they wave,
Brought safely home.”