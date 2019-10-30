Rise, Glorious Conqueror – Hymn

Author: Matthew Bridges

Rise, glorious Conqu’ror, rise,

Into Thy native skies;

Assume Thy right;

And where in many a fold

The clouds are backward rolled

Pass through those gates of gold,

And reign in light!

Victor o’er death and hell!

Cherubic legions swell

Thy radiant train;

Praises all heav’n inspire;

Each angel sweeps his lyre,

And waves his wings of fire—

Thou Lamb once slain!

Enter, incarnate God!

No feet but Thine have trod

The serpent down:

Blow the full trumpets, blow!

Wider your portals throw!

Savior triumphant, go

And take Thy crown!

Lion of Judah, hail!

And let Thy Name prevail

From age to age;

Lord of the rolling years,

Claim for Thine own the spheres,

For Thou hast bought with tears

Thy heritage!

And then was heard afar

Star answering to star—

“Lo! these have come

Foll’wers of Him who gave

His life their lives to save;

And now their palms they wave,

Brought safely home.”