Ride On! Ride On In Majesty! – Hymn

Author: Henry Hart Milman

Ride on, ride on in majesty!

Hear all the tribes hosanna cry;

O Savior meek, pursue Your road

with palms and scattered garments stroked.

Ride on, ride on in majesty!

In lowly pomp ride on to die.

O Christ, Your triumphs now begin

o’er captive death and conquered sin.

Ride on, ride on in majesty!

The hosts of angels in the sky

look down with sad and wond’ring eyes

to see th’approaching Sacrifice.

Ride on, ride on in majesty!

Your last and fiercest strife is nigh.

The Father on His sapphire throne

awaits His own anointed Son.

Ride on, ride on in majesty!

In lowly pomp ride on to die,

bow Your meek head to mortal pain,

then take, O Christ, Your pow’r and reign.