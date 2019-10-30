Return, O Wanderer, Return – Hymn

Author: William B. Collyer

Return, O wanderer, return,

And seek thy Father’s face;

Those new desires which in thee burn

Were kindled by His grace.

Refrain:

Oh, you must be a lover of the Lord,

Oh, you must be a lover of the Lord,

Oh, you must be a lover of the Lord,

Or you can’t go to heaven when you die.

Return, O wanderer, return,

He hears thy humble sigh,

He sees thy softened spirit mourn

When no one else is nigh.

Return, O wanderer, return,

Thy Savior bids thee live;

Come to His cross, and grateful learn

How freely He’ll forgive.

Return, O wanderer, return,

Regain thy long-sought rest;

The Savior’s melting mercies yearn

To clasp thee to His breast.