Return, O Wanderer, Return – Hymn

Author: William B. Collyer
Return, O wanderer, return,
And seek thy Father’s face;
Those new desires which in thee burn
Were kindled by His grace.
Refrain:
Oh, you must be a lover of the Lord,
Oh, you must be a lover of the Lord,
Oh, you must be a lover of the Lord,
Or you can’t go to heaven when you die.
Return, O wanderer, return,
He hears thy humble sigh,
He sees thy softened spirit mourn
When no one else is nigh.
Return, O wanderer, return,
Thy Savior bids thee live;
Come to His cross, and grateful learn
How freely He’ll forgive.
Return, O wanderer, return,
Regain thy long-sought rest;
The Savior’s melting mercies yearn
To clasp thee to His breast.