Resurrection Glory – Hymn

Author: Silas S. Martin

Resurrection pow’r and glory

From the God who made the sky,

Sent to me, a human mortal—

Pow’r to rise and death defy.

Refrain:

Oh, the glorious resurrection,

Blessed hope for you and me;

We shall rise in glorious power,

Reign with Him eternally.

Sad among His twelve disciples,

Jesus went for men to die,

But in power rose triumphant,

Gloriously, above the sky.

Why do men in sad rejection

Fail unto their Lord to cry?

Jesus offers pow’r and glory,

Hopes immortal in Him lie.

Seek, arise, O human mortals—

God empow’rs, He does not lie;

He has broken death’s cold sentence—

Heav’n-borne mortals to Him fly.

Oh, that blessed resurrection

God will not to one deny;

We have tasted pow’r and glory:

Now we live—we shall not die!