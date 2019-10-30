Resting In Jesus – Hymn

Author: Daniel S. Warner

I am resting in Jesus, hallelujah! I know

That the blood of atonement makes me whiter than snow;

I will trust in my Savior, and abide His control;

For He loved me so dearly that He ransomed my soul.

Refrain:

Oh, my rest is so sweet,

As I sit at Thy feet;

I am resting, dear Jesus,

In Thy favor complete.

I am resting in Jesus, oh, how sweet are my years!

He has banished my troubles, and removed all my tears;

I am safe in His kingdom, and a heavenly calm

Now abides in my bosom—glory be to the Lamb!

I am resting in Jesus, my Redeemer and Friend,

And the peace of His kingdom shall endure without end;

Oh, my soul is transported in His favor divine,

And there’s music, sweet music in this bosom of mine.

I am resting in Jesus, what a blessed repose!

I am living in triumph over death and all foes;

I can smile at the tempest, hallelujah to God!

I am free, and forever I will sing of the blood.