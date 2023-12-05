RCCG Pastor’s Wife Killed By Islamic Terrorists in Taraba State

A pastor’s wife had her burial held in Akure, Ondo State, in southwest Nigeria on Saturday (Nov. 25) after she was shot dead in Taraba state a week earlier, sources said.

Oluwakemi Moses, wife of a Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) pastor serving in Jalingo, Taraba state, was returning to the town with her 2-month-old baby from her native Ondo state when terrorists shot at her vehicle along the Wukari-Jootar highway on Nov. 17, said her husband, Pastor Konye Timilehin Moses.

Pastor Moses, while addressing mourners at his wife’s funeral, said he would continue to love the Lord no matter what and that the devil was defeated in Christ’s death and resurrection, then paid tribute to his wife.

“Goodbye, righteous soul, till the resurrection morning,” he said. “I love you, Oluwakemi. Keep resting, my dear love; you’re indeed in the bosom of our Savior. Till we meet again,” Morning Star News reports.

Mrs. Oluwakemi left behind a 2-month-old baby.

Please pray for the family and the church that they will find comfort in Christ.

