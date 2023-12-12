RCCG Christmas Service 2023 Live Stream

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) is a Pentecostal Christian Church founded by Pa Josiah Akindayomi, with Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye as the current General Overseer of the Church. The Church headquarters is located at Km 46 Lagos Ibadan Expressway, Redemption Camp, Mowe Ogun State, Nigeria.

Save this page to watch the Live Streaming / Live Broadcast of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Christmas Service 2023 on December 25, 2023.

