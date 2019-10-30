Prince Of Peace, Control My Will – Hymn

Author: Mary A. S. Barber
Prince of peace, control my will,
Bid the struggling heart be still;
Bid my fears and doubtings cease,
Hush my spirit into peace.
Thou hast bought me with Thy blood,
Opened wide the gate to God;
Peace I ask-but peace must be,
Lord, in being one with Thee.
May Thy will, not mine, be done,
May Thy will and mine be one;
Chase these doubtings from my heart,
Now Thy perfect peace impart.
Savior, at Thy feet I fall,
Thou my life, my God, my all!
Let Thy happy servant be
One forevermore with Thee!