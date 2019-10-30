Prince Of Peace, Control My Will – Hymn

Author: Mary A. S. Barber

Prince of peace, control my will,

Bid the struggling heart be still;

Bid my fears and doubtings cease,

Hush my spirit into peace.

Thou hast bought me with Thy blood,

Opened wide the gate to God;

Peace I ask-but peace must be,

Lord, in being one with Thee.

May Thy will, not mine, be done,

May Thy will and mine be one;

Chase these doubtings from my heart,

Now Thy perfect peace impart.

Savior, at Thy feet I fall,

Thou my life, my God, my all!

Let Thy happy servant be

One forevermore with Thee!