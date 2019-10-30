Press The Battle On (Forward, Forward, Is The Battle Cry) – Hymn

Author: Charles W. Naylor
Forward, forward, is the battle cry,
Onward, onward, to our home on high;
We will conquer for the Lord or die,
The foe’s retreating, press the battle on.
Refrain:
Strengthened by the mighty pow’r of heaven,
We shall conquer, we shall conquer;
Till the raging foe afar is driven,
Press the battle on.
Forward, forward, never faint or fear,
Christ, our Captain, is forever near;
Be courageous, full of hope and cheer,
With full assurance press the battle on.
Forward, forward, put the foe to flight,
We are battling for the truth and right;
We shall triumph in Jehovah’s might,
Then do not falter, press the battle on.
Forward, forward, there’s a crown before,
See it shining on that heav’nly shore?
We shall wear it when the conflict’s o’er,
The prize is waiting, press the battle on.