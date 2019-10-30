Press The Battle On (Forward, Forward, Is The Battle Cry) – Hymn

Author: Charles W. Naylor

Forward, forward, is the battle cry,

Onward, onward, to our home on high;

We will conquer for the Lord or die,

The foe’s retreating, press the battle on.

Refrain:

Strengthened by the mighty pow’r of heaven,

We shall conquer, we shall conquer;

Till the raging foe afar is driven,

Press the battle on.

Forward, forward, never faint or fear,

Christ, our Captain, is forever near;

Be courageous, full of hope and cheer,

With full assurance press the battle on.

Forward, forward, put the foe to flight,

We are battling for the truth and right;

We shall triumph in Jehovah’s might,

Then do not falter, press the battle on.

Forward, forward, there’s a crown before,

See it shining on that heav’nly shore?

We shall wear it when the conflict’s o’er,

The prize is waiting, press the battle on.