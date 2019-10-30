Press On, My Soul, To Glory – Hymn

Author: Naomi L. Eddens
When I’m passing through the furnace,
He won’t forsake me there;
He has promised to protect me,
And my burdens He will share.
Refrain:
Press on, my soul, to glory,
My journey won’t be long;
Through trials and tribulations
Is the way He calls us home.
Then why should I be fearful
While the raging storms winds blow;
If I trust in God Almighty,
Then the pow’rs of hell must go.
Press on, my soul, to glory,
My courage is renewed;
The devil stands defeated,
And I’m feasting on heav’nly food.