Press On, My Soul, To Glory – Hymn

Author: Naomi L. Eddens

When I’m passing through the furnace,

He won’t forsake me there;

He has promised to protect me,

And my burdens He will share.

Refrain:

Press on, my soul, to glory,

My journey won’t be long;

Through trials and tribulations

Is the way He calls us home.

Then why should I be fearful

While the raging storms winds blow;

If I trust in God Almighty,

Then the pow’rs of hell must go.

Press on, my soul, to glory,

My courage is renewed;

The devil stands defeated,

And I’m feasting on heav’nly food.