Press On – Hymn

Author: Barney E. Warren,

Press on, my brother, sister,

And face the deadly foe;

Through Jesus Christ we’ll conquer,

While trav’ling here below.

Refrain:

Press on, press on,

Says Christ, our loving Friend;

Press on, press on,

“I’m with thee to the end.”

Press on, and let thy failings

A blessing to thee prove;

No wave of care or sorrow

Thy trusting soul shall move.

Press on, though raging tempests

And fiery billows roll;

While crossing life’s rough rapids,

He’ll safely guide thy soul.

Press on, ’mid strong temptation,

Tell Satan he must flee;

In Jesus’ name resist him,

And vict’ry thine shall be.

Press on, forever trusting,

In faith believing, too;

In spite of doubt or feeling,

God’s word will take you through.

Press on to what’s before us,

Forgetting all the past;

The light of heav’n so glorious

Eternally shall last.