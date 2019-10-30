Press On – Hymn

Author: Barney E. Warren,
Press on, my brother, sister,
And face the deadly foe;
Through Jesus Christ we’ll conquer,
While trav’ling here below.
Refrain:
Press on, press on,
Says Christ, our loving Friend;
Press on, press on,
“I’m with thee to the end.”
Press on, and let thy failings
A blessing to thee prove;
No wave of care or sorrow
Thy trusting soul shall move.
Press on, though raging tempests
And fiery billows roll;
While crossing life’s rough rapids,
He’ll safely guide thy soul.
Press on, ’mid strong temptation,
Tell Satan he must flee;
In Jesus’ name resist him,
And vict’ry thine shall be.
Press on, forever trusting,
In faith believing, too;
In spite of doubt or feeling,
God’s word will take you through.
Press on to what’s before us,
Forgetting all the past;
The light of heav’n so glorious
Eternally shall last.