Precious Promise – Hymn

Author: Nathaniel Niles
Precious promise God has given
To the weary passerby,
On the way from earth to Heaven,
‘I will guide thee with Mine eye.’
Refrain:
I will guide thee, I will guide thee,
I will guide thee with Mine eye
On the way from earth to Heaven,
I will guide thee with Mine eye.
When temptations almost win thee
And thy trusted watchers fly,
Let this promise ring within thee,
‘I will guide thee with Mine eye.’
When thy secret hopes have perished
In the grave of years gone by,
Let this promise still be cherished,
‘I will guide thee with Mine eye.’
When the shades of life are falling
And the hour has come to die,
Hear thy trusty Pilot calling,
‘I will guide thee with Mine eye.’