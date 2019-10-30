Precious Promise – Hymn

Author: Nathaniel Niles

Precious promise God has given

To the weary passerby,

On the way from earth to Heaven,

‘I will guide thee with Mine eye.’

Refrain:

I will guide thee, I will guide thee,

I will guide thee with Mine eye

On the way from earth to Heaven,

I will guide thee with Mine eye.

When temptations almost win thee

And thy trusted watchers fly,

Let this promise ring within thee,

‘I will guide thee with Mine eye.’

When thy secret hopes have perished

In the grave of years gone by,

Let this promise still be cherished,

‘I will guide thee with Mine eye.’

When the shades of life are falling

And the hour has come to die,

Hear thy trusty Pilot calling,

‘I will guide thee with Mine eye.’