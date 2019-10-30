Praise Ye The Triune God – Hymn

Author: Elizabeth R. Charles
Praise ye the Father for His loving kindness,
Tenderly cares He for His erring children;
Praise Him, ye angels, praise Him in the heavens;
Praise ye Jehovah!
Praise ye the Savior, great is the compassion,
Graciously cares He for His chosen people;
Young men and maidens, ye old men and children,
Praise ye the Savior!
Praise ye the Spirit, comforter of Israel,
Sent of the Father and the Son to bless us;
Praise ye the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit,
Praise the Eternal Three!