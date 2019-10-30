Praise Ye The Triune God – Hymn

Author: Elizabeth R. Charles

Praise ye the Father for His loving kindness,

Tenderly cares He for His erring children;

Praise Him, ye angels, praise Him in the heavens;

Praise ye Jehovah!

Praise ye the Savior, great is the compassion,

Graciously cares He for His chosen people;

Young men and maidens, ye old men and children,

Praise ye the Savior!

Praise ye the Spirit, comforter of Israel,

Sent of the Father and the Son to bless us;

Praise ye the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit,

Praise the Eternal Three!