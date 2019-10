Author: Mark H. Forscutt

Praise the Lord with songs of gladness,

Praises sing to God most high;

Buried be each thought of sadness,

Hushed be each complaining sigh.

Praise Him for His love abounding,

Praise Him with the sweet-toned lyre;

Praise Him with the psaltery’s sounding,

Praise the Lord, ye saints and choir.

Praise Him now and praise Him forever,

Join with instrument and voice;

Praise the Father, praise the Savior,

Let the righteous all rejoice.