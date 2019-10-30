Praise, O Praise Our God And King – Hymn

Author: Henry Baker

Praise, O praise our God and King;

Hymns of adoration sing;

For His mercies still endure

Ever faithful, ever sure.

Praise Him that He made the sun

Day by day his course to run;

For His mercies still endure

Ever faithful, ever sure.

And the silver moon by night,

Shining with her gentle light;

For His mercies still endure

Ever faithful, ever sure.

Praise Him that He gave the rain

To mature the swelling grain;

For His mercies still endure

Ever faithful, ever sure.

And hath bid the fruitful field

Crops of precious increase yield;

For His mercies still endure

Ever faithful, ever sure.

Praise Him for our harvest store,

He hath filled the garner floor;

For His mercies still endure

Ever faithful, ever sure.

And for richer food than this,

Pledge of everlasting bliss;

For His mercies still endure

Ever faithful, ever sure.

Glory to our bounteous King;

Glory let creation sing;

Glory to the Father, Son,

And blest Spirit, Three in One.