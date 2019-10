Praise Him, praise Him, all ye little children,

God is love, God is love;

Praise Him, praise Him, all ye little children,

God is love, God is love.

Love Him, love Him, all ye little children,

God is love, God is love;

Love Him, love Him, all ye little children,

God is love, God is love.

Thank Him, thank Him, all ye little children,

God is love, God is love;

Thank Him, thank Him, all ye little children,

God is love, God is love.