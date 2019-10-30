Praise God The Lord, Ye Sons Of Men – Hymn

Praise God the Lord, ye sons of men,

Before His highest throne;

Today He opens Heav’n again

And gives us His own Son.

He leaves His heav’nly Father’s throne,

Is born an infant small,

And in a manger, poor and lone,

Lies in a humble stall.

He veils in flesh His pow’r divine

A servant’s form to take;

In want and lowliness must pine

Who heav’n and earth did make.

He nestles at His mother’s breast,

Receives her tender care,

Whom angels hail with joy most blest,

King David’s royal Heir.

‘Tis He who in these latter days

From Judah’s tribe should come,

By whom the Father would upraise

The Church, His Christendom.

A wondrous change which He does make!

He takes our flesh and blood,

And He conceals for sinners’ sake

His majesty of God.

He serves that I a lord may be-

A great exchange indeed!

Could Jesus’ love do more for me

To help me in my need?

For us He opens wide the door

Of paradise today;

The angel guards the gate no more;

To God our thanks we pay.