Pentecostal Power – Hymn

Author: Charles H. Gabriel
1 Lord, as of old at Pentecost
Thou didst Thy power display,
With cleansing purifying flame,
Descend on us today.
Chorus:
Lord, send the old-time power, the Pentecostal power!
Thy floodgates of blessing on us throw open wide!
Lord send the old-time power. the Pentecostal power.
That sinners be converted and Thy name glorified!
2 For mighty works for Thee, prepare
And strengthen every heart;
Come, take possession of Thine ow.n
And nevermore depart. [Chorus]
3 All self consume, all sin destroy!
With earnest zeal endue
Each waiting heart to work for Thee;
O Lord, our faith renew! [Chorus]
4 Speak, Lord! before Thy throne we wait,
Thy promise we believe,
And will not let Thee go until
The blessing we receive. [Chorus]