Pentecostal Power – Hymn

Author: Charles H. Gabriel

1 Lord, as of old at Pentecost

Thou didst Thy power display,

With cleansing purifying flame,

Descend on us today.

Chorus:

Lord, send the old-time power, the Pentecostal power!

Thy floodgates of blessing on us throw open wide!

Lord send the old-time power. the Pentecostal power.

That sinners be converted and Thy name glorified!

2 For mighty works for Thee, prepare

And strengthen every heart;

Come, take possession of Thine ow.n

And nevermore depart. [Chorus]

3 All self consume, all sin destroy!

With earnest zeal endue

Each waiting heart to work for Thee;

O Lord, our faith renew! [Chorus]

4 Speak, Lord! before Thy throne we wait,

Thy promise we believe,

And will not let Thee go until

The blessing we receive. [Chorus]