Pentecostal Power – Hymn

Author: Charles H. Gabriel

1 Lord, as of old at Pentecost 
Thou didst Thy power display, 
With cleansing purifying flame, 
Descend on us today.

Chorus:
Lord, send the old-time power, the Pentecostal power!
Thy floodgates of blessing on us throw open wide!
Lord send the old-time power. the Pentecostal power. 
That sinners be converted and Thy name glorified! 

2 For mighty works for Thee, prepare 
And strengthen every heart; 
Come, take possession of Thine ow.n
And nevermore depart. [Chorus]

3 All self consume, all sin destroy! 
With earnest zeal endue 
Each waiting heart to work for Thee; 
O Lord, our faith renew! [Chorus]

4 Speak, Lord! before Thy throne we wait, 
Thy promise we believe, 
And will not let Thee go until 
The blessing we receive. [Chorus]

