Peace In The Valley – Hymn

I am tired and weary but I must toil on

Till the Lord come to call me away

Where the morning is bright and the Lamb is the light

And the night is fair as the day

There’ll be peace in the valley for me some day

There’ll be peace in the valley for me

I pray no more sorrow and sadness or trouble will be

There’ll be peace in the valley for me

There the flow’rs will be blooming, the grass will be green

And the skies will be clear and serene

The sun ever shines, giving one endless beam

And the clouds there will ever be seen

There the bear will be gentle, the wolf will be tame

And the lion will lay down by the lamb

The host from the wild will be led by a Child

I’ll be changed from the creature I am

No headaches or heartaches or misunderstands

No confusion or trouble won’t be

No frowns to defile, just a big endless smile

There’ll be peace and contentment for me